COVID-19 2nd wave: Ondo set to introduce staggered classes in schools

Following the continued spread of the second wave of COVID-19 across the globe, the Ondo State government on Monday disclosed that staggered classes will be introduced across schools in the state in order to contain the spread of the virus.

According to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Jibayo Adeyeye, the state is already working out modalities to make adjustment in teaching periods of subjects in classes, to avoid clustering and crowding.

Adeyeye, who is also the Acting Commissioner of Health, dropped the hint in Akure, the state capital during a joint inspection of schools in the metropolis by the Interministerial Committee on COVID-19 and the Ministry of Health.

While commending some school authorities for prompt adherence to COVID-19 protocols, Adeyeye emphasized that prevention of the virus requires special efforts, hence the need to do the needful always.

He added that there’s need for re-organisation of subjects time table for classes and schools where students are more populated.

Like this: Like Loading...