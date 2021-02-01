Education

COVID-19 2nd wave: Ondo set to introduce staggered classes in schools

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

 

Following the continued spread of the second wave of COVID-19 across the globe, the Ondo State government on Monday disclosed that staggered classes will be introduced across schools in the state in order to contain the spread of the virus.

 

According to the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Jibayo Adeyeye, the state is already working out modalities to make adjustment in teaching periods of subjects in classes, to avoid clustering and crowding.

 

Adeyeye, who is also the Acting Commissioner of Health, dropped the hint in Akure, the state capital during a joint inspection of schools in the metropolis by the Interministerial Committee on COVID-19 and the Ministry of Health.

 

While commending some school authorities for prompt adherence to COVID-19 protocols, Adeyeye emphasized that prevention of the virus requires special efforts, hence the need to do the needful always.

He added that there’s need for re-organisation of subjects time table for classes and schools where students are more populated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

LASU-ACEITSE graduates 38 Masters, PhDs in e-learning

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Some university eggheads have underscored the place of technology in the development of education, saying the new normal in education would largely be characterised by online learning and education.   This was disclosed during the graduation of some 38 Masters and PhD students from Nigeria, Burundi, Ghana and Democratic Republic of Congo at the Lagos […]
Education

UNILAG Senate withdraws suit challenging Ogundipe’s removal as VC 

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu 

The Senate of the University of Lagos has filed an application to withdraw a suit it filed at the National Industrial Court in Lagos, to challenge the removal of Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the institution’s Vice-Chancellor. The Senate, through its lawyer, Prof. Taiwo Osipitan (SAN), filed an application to discontinue the suit Monday. He said […]
Education

World Bank loans Katsina, Kano, five others $500m for girl-child education

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The World Bank Board of Directors on Wednesday approved a $500m credit from the International Development Association for the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment, to improve secondary education opportunities among girls in targeted areas. The World Bank said the project would support access to secondary education and empowerment for adolescent girls in seven […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica