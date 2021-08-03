News

COVID-19 3rd wave: Sanwo-Olu laments mortality rate in Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State yesterday raised the alarm over the rising cases of the deadly variant of COVID- 19, saying that Lagos had recorded an average of six deaths daily in the past week.

 

The governor said that Lagos started to experience an increase in the number of daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 with the positivity rate going from 1.1% at the end of June 2021 to 7% at the end of July 2021, adding that as at August 1, 2021, the positivity rate in Lagos is 8.9% with about 30 deaths recorded since the beginning

 

The governor said that Lagos started to experience an increase in the number of daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 with the positivity rate going from 1.1% at the end of June 2021 to 7% at the end of July 2021, adding that as at August 1, 2021, the positivity rate in Lagos is 8.9% with about 30 deaths recorded since the beginning

