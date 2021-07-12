COVID-19 3rd wave: Sanwo-Olu raises the alarm, threatens to jail travellers

As the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has hit Lagos, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered all religious houses to run at 50% capacity, even as he raised the alarm over the rise in the number of newly infected residents, saying the total confirmed cases in the state have risen to 60,202 with 770 currently being managed actively in the community.

The governor also announced that from the beginning of July, the state had started to experience a steep increase in the number of daily confirmed cases, with the test positivity rate going from 1.1% at the end of June 2021 to its current rate of 6.6% as at July 8, 2021.

He added that the rapid increase within a week gives great cause for concern as the occupancy rate at the isolation centres increased from an average of 1% to 6% within the last two weeks.

Hence, he reiterated that this is not the time to get tired or complacent, adding that the residents must, instead, be re-energized to battle the invisible and seemingly relentless enemy.

“Since the beginning of July, we have seen a sharp increase in the number of daily confirmed cases, with the test positivity rate increasing from 1.1 per cent at the end of June 2021 to 6.6 per cent as of July 8th, 2021.

“The rapid increase within a week gives great cause for concern. Also, within the last two weeks, the occupancy rate at our 2 isolation centres increased from an average of 1% to 6%.

This is the new and disturbing reality that now confronts us. “Greater vigilance is required at this time in our churches and mosques and other places of religious worship.

Even as we are pleased that religious houses are now open for worship, after the lengthy closures of 2020, we must not allow ourselves to be carried away by the illusion that all is now back to normal.

This is especially critical, as Sallah approaches, in a little over a week from now.

“The festivities will, no doubt, bring people together in large numbers and create conditions that can sadly cause the spread of the coronavirus. We must not allow this to happen.

“For this reason, we are mandating full compliance with all protective protocols. Compulsory use of masks in all public places, social distancing, temperature checks, provisions for hand-washing and sanitizers, and a maximum of 50 per cent occupancy in enclosed spaces.

Whilst both the Federal and State Governments have a huge role to play in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the responsibility of managing the third wave ultimately belongs to all of us.”

Giving an update on the management of the pandemic in the state, the governor, who is also the Incident Commander, described the developments as “the new and disturbing reality that now confronts us.”

But he added that the state must not be demoralized by this but, instead, resolve to ensure that no stone would be left unturned in the bid to effectively mitigate the third wave of this pandemic in Lagos State.

Like this: Like Loading...