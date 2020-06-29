News

COVID-19: 41 health workers infected in Plateau, 8 dead – Commissioner

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

T

he Plateau Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimkong Lar, yesterday, said that 41 health workers had been infected with COVID-19 in the state, with eight deaths recorded.

 

 

The commissioner made the disclosure at a press briefing in Jos on the update on government’s efforts at combating COVID-19 in the state.

According to him, the state has 330 confirmed cases of the disease out of the 4,076 tests carried out so far.

 

 

“We have received 3,471 results, with 605 pending. We have 99 in our isolation centres and 37 on home care,” Lar said.

 

 

In his remarks, the Chairman of the state COVID-19 Task Force, Governor Simon Lalong, expressed worries over the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the state.

 

 

Lalong, who was represented by the Secretary of the task force, who is also the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Danladi Atu, said that government was redoubling its enforcement efforts across the state.

 

He said that the enforcement would be concentrated more on the six local government areas with the highest prevalence of the disease.

 

“Commencing from June 29, the enforcement teams will wage a robust action on defaulters, whether citizens or organisations, particularly in the six local governments, including Jos North, Jos South, Barkin Ladi, Mangu, Kanam and Kanke.

 

 

“This enforcement will go simultaneously with public education campaign by health educators to further enlighten the citizens on the dangers of the disease and what to do to be protected,” he said.

 

 

The governor said that the enlightenment, which would be in the metropolis and rural areas, was in collaboration with the officials of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) stationed at the grassroots.

 

 

He said that the exercise was not to stigmatise people living in those local governments, but to contain the disease from spreading further among them.

 

 

Lalong called for the cooperation of residents in adhering to preventive guidelines for their safety, urging them to imbibe another pattern of life in consonance with the COVID-19 social behaviour.

 

 

Also speaking at the briefing, the state House of Assembly Committee Chairman on Health, Hon. Nanbol Listick, attributed the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases to the attitude and conduct of the residents.

 

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jos North Local Government has 177 cases; Jos South, 81; Barkin Ladi, 12 and Mangu,

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

JAMB: No uniform UTME cutoff point for admission

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

T he Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has said there was no such thing as a uniform Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME) cut off point for admission into tertiary institutions in the country.     Also, each course of programme has a different minimum score which was usually very high for competitive programmes in […]
News

Akume to warring Tiv communities: Cease hostilities, embrace peace

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

M inister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, at the weekend urged warring parties in the Mbagwaza and Tsambe communities of Ushongo and Vandeikya Local Government Areas of Benue State to seize hostilities and embrace permanent peace.   Akume said the crises were counter-productive with no benefit to both communities, hence the […]
News

Banditry: Northern govs meet, review security situation

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Worried by the challenge of insecurity in the country, the Northern State Governors’ Forum (NSGF) met and reviewed the security situation in the Northern Region. The meeting conducted via teleconferencing on Thursday night, was presided over by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong. The governors expressed concern over […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: