COVID-19: 58 Health workers including doctors, nurses affected in Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

A total of 58 health workers including 10 doctors, 15 nurses, 3 pharmacists, 4 laboratory scientists, 14 cleaners amongst other frontline workers have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Plateau State.
The Secretary to the Government of Plateau State and Cordinating Secretary of the COVID-19 Task Force Prof. Danladi Atu disclosed this during a press briefing at Government House Rayfield.
He said the state is experiencing community transmission of the virus and has placed a sample target of 87,000. Adding that the state has been testing 485 persons per day.
In his words: “As at today July 28, 2020, we have tested a total of 14,816 out of which 10,922 results have been received. Pending results are 3,894. From all the tests conducted, 982 have tested positive.
“The total number of people on admission is 221 (Riyom Trauma Hospital 18, JUTH 64, PSSH 70 and BhUTH 7). About 145 are on home management while the remaining are being moved to treatment centers. All those on admission are doing fine and responding to treatment.
“Cumulatively, we have discharged 446 persons and sadly recorded 19 deaths. We are observing 454 suspected cases at the moment.”
Atu added that the state now has three testing centres to enhanced testing capacity and enabled the state know the extent of the spread of the disease.
The Task Force has suspended prayers at Eid grounds in the state and restricted to Friday Mosques only, while at the same time observing all COVID-19 protocols.

