News

COVID-19: 63 people die, 775 cases confirmed in Sokoto

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Comment(0)

Sokoto State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ali Inname, has confirmed that 63 people died from April last year to date as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. Innane also said that from April last year to date, the state recorded 775 confirmed cases with 63 deaths while 15,042 cases were tested.

The commissioner gave an update on the pandemic at a joint press briefing shortly after the state executive council meeting held at the council chamber of Government House, Sokoto. Innane added that for the last two months there had not been any case of COVID- 19, just as about 26,000 people were vaccinated with nil side effects, while 34,000 people were targeted for the exercise. He also explained that by May 24, another round of the vaccine would be administered, stating that already the collection and testing required for this purpose had started to ensure that the nil case record was maintained. Also, the state executive council had approved the sum of N196 million for the construction and tarring of a 5km bye pass road from Achida-Tungar Malam- Lambar Kwali in Wurno Local Government Area.

The Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Isah Bajini Galadanchi, said the council also approved the virement of the sum of N155 million from one aspect to other at the Ministry of Religious Affairs to provide motorcycles to the Ulamah for the propagation of Islamic activities in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG, Transcorp sign N105bn Afam Power Plant sale pact

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Government has signed a N105 billion sale and purchase agreement with Transcorp Consortium for the Afam Power Plant to add about 1,000 megawatts to the national grid. Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, who signed the agreement on behalf of government yesterday at the Presidential Villa, said the investment by Transcorp in acquiring Afam Power Plc. […]
News Top Stories

SIFAX’s giant strides redefining Nigeria’s business landscape

Posted on Author BAYO KOMOLAFE

Undoubtedly, Nigeria needs companies and investors that will step to the plate, and take the country to the desired heights. SIFAX Group has done that in more ways than one, and this piece focuses on these achievements and strides the Group has made since it first opened for business over three decades ago. BAYO KOMOLAFE […]
News

Constituents pass vote of confidence in Kwara lawmaker

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State have passed vote of confidence on member, state House of Assembly representing Omupo state constituency, Hon. Abdulganiyu Salaudeen, over his performance in office. Speaking with journalists in Omupo town, the APC chairman in the Ifelodun Local Government Area, Alhaji Abdulateef […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica