COVID-19: 63 people die, 775 cases confirmed in Sokoto

Sokoto State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ali Inname, has confirmed that 63 people died from April last year to date as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. Innane also said that from April last year to date, the state recorded 775 confirmed cases with 63 deaths while 15,042 cases were tested.

The commissioner gave an update on the pandemic at a joint press briefing shortly after the state executive council meeting held at the council chamber of Government House, Sokoto. Innane added that for the last two months there had not been any case of COVID- 19, just as about 26,000 people were vaccinated with nil side effects, while 34,000 people were targeted for the exercise. He also explained that by May 24, another round of the vaccine would be administered, stating that already the collection and testing required for this purpose had started to ensure that the nil case record was maintained. Also, the state executive council had approved the sum of N196 million for the construction and tarring of a 5km bye pass road from Achida-Tungar Malam- Lambar Kwali in Wurno Local Government Area.

The Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Isah Bajini Galadanchi, said the council also approved the virement of the sum of N155 million from one aspect to other at the Ministry of Religious Affairs to provide motorcycles to the Ulamah for the propagation of Islamic activities in the state.

