COVID-19: 75 Nigerian pilgrims begin Lesser Hajj rites Sunday

The 75 Nigerian Umrah pilgrims who arrived Madinah on Tuesday will begin Ummrah rites on Sunday. This followed the completion of a 3-day quarantine as part of Saudi Arabia precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

This will be the first set of Nigerians to have travelled to Saudi Arabia after the outbreak of novel Coronavirus. “The pilgrims are now (Thursday) observing the mandatory three days quarantine period, which will end on Saturday; from where they will be moved to their hotels at the end of the three day quarantined period,” one of the pilgrims was quoted to have said. Their Umrah rites, a report by Kaaba News read, would begin on Sunday with ziyyarah to holy sites and they would thereafter move to Makkah for the Umrah rites.

The pilgrims departed Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Tuesday for the holy land. It was gathered that 50 of them are from Eminista Travels and Tours while 25 from Earth Travels. Meanwhile, the agency for the affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, Haramain Sharifain has reiterated that children under 18 years will not be allowed into the two holy mosques either for daily prayers or Umrah rites. Responding to several queries from Muslims all over the world, Haramain Sharifain said vaccination against coronavirus is not a condition for umrah for now, adding that no permit is also required to pray in Masjid Al Nabawi except for prayers in the Rawdah and visit to Bab As Salam by pilgrims.

Responding to the queries, Haramain Sharifain said: “Children under the age of 18 years are not allowed to enter Masjid Al Haram for Umrah or prayers as of now “There is no permit required to pray in Masjid Al Nabawi except for prayers in the Rawdah and visit to Bab As Salam.

International Umrah has resumed and a trip can be booked through a approved agency only in the country of origin. (contact the relevant authority in your country for eligibility) “There is no condition of having a vaccine for Covid-19 before travel for Umrah as of now. “

The policy regarding Ramadan or Hajj this year has not yet been announced by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah The Amir of the General Presidency for the affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Sheikh Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Sudais is, in the same vein, on a visit to Madinah Al Munawarrah where he will be briefed by different departments of the agency for the affairs of Masjid Al Nabawi on the issue og Hajj and Umurah for the international pilgrims.

