COVID-19: 9mobile to reward customers with N100m, smartphones

Telecommunications operator, 9mboile, is set to reward its existing and new subscribers with N100 million cash and N95 million worth of smartphones. The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Alan Sinfield, who disclosed this recently at a virtual press conference, said the company came up with the ‘Mega Million’ promo to give Nigerians hope in this COVID- 19 pandemic period. “We realise the challenges faced by Nigerians during this period, and we have designed this promo to help cushion the effects of the Covid-19 in Nigeria as families and individuals continue to confront the economic impact of the pandemic. “This promo also demonstrates our philosophy that customers are at the core of our business, so we continue to prioritize them in our decisions.

“We have made sure that everyone is covered from new to existing customers, including customers who have not used their lines for some time; there is something exciting for everyone,” he said. Speaking on the promo, 9mobile’s Acting Marketing Director, Layi Onafowokan, said the company would create 90 millionaires in the next 90 days through the reward programme. “Apart from the money we will be giving two smartphones every hour to our subscribers, so at the end of the 90 days, 9mobile would have awarded 4,320 smartphones.

We know that the use of these smartphones in the hands of consumers can truly empower them to drive their businesses. “Also, we have a mega price at the end of the promo where we will be rewarding one lucky winner with N10 million,” he said.

Describing the modalities of the promo, Onafowokan said the Mega Millions promo adopts a recharge and win mechanism. “To participate, customers can simply recharge their lines with N200 or more to win a smartphone every hour or top-up N1000 and above to win the N1million daily prize.

“A cumulative recharge of N10,000 over the 90 days duration of the promo qualifies customers for a chance to win the N10,000,000 grand prize,” Onafowokan explained. “Participants can increase their chances of winning with rapid and frequent recharges. New customers will also get up to 100 per cent data bonus for 12 months with free 1GB and N500 airtime,” he added.

