COVID-19, a punishment from Allah — Abdul-Azeez

A renowned Islamic scholar and professor of Communication and Language Arts, Taofeek Abdulazeez, has described the COVID- 19 pandemic as a punishment from Allah. Professor Abdulazeez stated this when he led a delegation on a visit to the president of the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN), Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Balogun, who just recovered from the disease in Abuja.

Abdul-Azeez, who is also the Imam of the University of Abuja, said what the world is witnessing now is the result of accumulated sins, irrespective of the various conspiracy theories. He averred that there were many international conspiracy theories behind the sudden emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing that malaria and Lassa fever kill more people, especially in Nigeria than the dreaded coronavirus.

“Allah may be angry with the world, especially the religious leaders, for their conspiratorial silence when the world is engrossed in global advocacy and applaud and involve in fasad (depravity), especially sodomy and Zina (illicit sexual relations),” he said.

The don said although he had his concerns on the COVID-19 pandemic, the world must repent and go back to God for forgiveness. Quoting several portions of the Holy Qur’an and historical antecedents to back his claim, Abdul-Azeez prayed to God to take the pandemic away as it has disrupted every facet of life. He used the opportunity to pray for Gods’ absolute healing for Balogun and all those suffering from one ailment or another.

Those in his entourage included Imam Shakirullah Badewa, Mr Suarau Adegbite and Abdulfattah Adewale. As at the time od filing tbis report, the Coronavirus cases have risen to 15,236,977, while the death from the virus stood at 622,644. In all 9,209,430 cases have recovered. In the United States, the CNN reoirted that the country “is heading in the wrong direction with Covid-19 numbers, and it’s doing so with astonishing speed.” Just after 1,000 people died in a single day, the country is about to reach 4 million Covid-19 cases, the CNN said in a report. To put that in perspective, the first reported case came on January 21. After 99 days, 1 million Americans became infected.

