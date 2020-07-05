Health

COVID-19: AbdulRazaq inaugurates two new ICU ambulances

*Hails health workers

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has inaugurated two new Mercedes-Benz ambulances to fortify the state’s efforts at fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

The ambulances came with full intensive care unit (ICU) equipment like ventilators, defibrillators, suction machines, patient monitors, oxygen concentrators, among others, which health officials say are key to managing high-risk patients.

 

“This is another effort at fortifying our health system. These are ICU (intensive care unit) ambulances to transport patients in any medical condition. Until we came here, Kwara did not have ambulances with the necessary equipment to resuscitate, manage, and sustain patients on the go,” AbdulRazaq said.

 

“Now that we have this equipment, I am very confident that the Ministry of Health will maintain them and use them properly. We will continue to support the ministry and make sure they deliver. I want to say that we had earlier bought military grade ICU ambulances.

 

“We don’t just buy ambulances. We buy ICU ambulances which can sustain lives.”

 

The governor said the ambulances will be distributed across the state once the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

 

“I want to commend the staff of the Ministry of Health, led by the commissioner, for doing great jobs in the fight against COVID-19 management. Your work is beyond just the call of duty. We thank you very much,” he said.

 

Commissioner for Health Dr Raji Razaq, on his part, commended the governor for rewriting the story of the health sector in Kwara State with A-list equipment and support for health workers.

 

 

