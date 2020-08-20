News

COVID-19: Abia launches community awareness team in 17 LGs

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

Following successful launching of its coronavirus community testing a few weeks ago, the Abia State government yesterday inaugurated COVID-19 community sensitization team for its 17Local Government Areas. Addressing newsmen at the centre for the flag off of the sensitization team at Aba Town Hall, in Aba South LGA, Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu said that the new move marked another level in government’s sensitization efforts against COVID-19.

He said that the government was fully aware that the fight against the deadly virus was not over and therefore needed to take sensitization to Abia communities with a view to making people armed with constant information and updating of such information to stay safe. Okiyi-Kalu said: “What we have done today is to launch Community sensitization team for every local government.

As it’s happening here, it’s happening in 16 other LGAs. “What we expect from this team inaugurated today is to be driving round every community in Abia State with vehicles mounted with public address system, talking to people and passing every information locally.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NDDC: APC Chieftain demands resignation of Lawan, Gbajabiamila, others

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Hon.Sunday Frank-Oputu on Tuesday called for the resignation of the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan over the alleged indictment of some National Assembly members on the list of failed contractors released by the […]
News Top Stories

Osinbajo, NASS leadership confer on electricity tariff

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja met with Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan and Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, over the proposed increase in electricity tariff. Osinbajo heads the Power Sector Reform Coordination Working Group.   The National Assembly had, on Monday, said its leadership had agreed with the DisCos […]
News

Spanish region curbs movement of .2m people after new outbreak

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Spain’s north-eastern region of Catalonia enforced a new lockdown on more than 200,000 people on Saturday, after several new outbreaks of the coronavirus were detected.   Residents in Segria, which includes the city of Lleida, will not be able to leave the area from 12 noon (1000 GMT) on Saturday, but will not be confined […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: