COVID-19: Abia launches community awareness team in 17 LGs

Following successful launching of its coronavirus community testing a few weeks ago, the Abia State government yesterday inaugurated COVID-19 community sensitization team for its 17Local Government Areas. Addressing newsmen at the centre for the flag off of the sensitization team at Aba Town Hall, in Aba South LGA, Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu said that the new move marked another level in government’s sensitization efforts against COVID-19.

He said that the government was fully aware that the fight against the deadly virus was not over and therefore needed to take sensitization to Abia communities with a view to making people armed with constant information and updating of such information to stay safe. Okiyi-Kalu said: “What we have done today is to launch Community sensitization team for every local government.

As it’s happening here, it’s happening in 16 other LGAs. “What we expect from this team inaugurated today is to be driving round every community in Abia State with vehicles mounted with public address system, talking to people and passing every information locally.

