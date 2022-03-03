COVID-19: Abiru empowers 2,500 in Lagos

Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, has continued his COVID-19 financial support scheme by empowering 2,500 beneficiaries from 98 wards in the 16 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas yesterday. The scheme was earlier planned to terminate in December 2021, but the legislator decided to continue this year.

Abiru said: “Today, the batch B beneficiaries in the2,500poolof vulnerable constituentsdrawnacross 98 wards in the 16 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas received direct credits in their bank accounts.” He also said for 14 consecutive months people with physical disabilities, widows, aged, unemployed youths and women have been receiving support from him on a monthly basis.

Abiru said the scheme has been on since January 2021. The senator recently established an Innovation Hub in Lagos East, known as the Senator Abiru Innovation Lab (SAIL) in partnership with renowned technology and Social Enterprise Company, The Cocreation Hub (Cc-HUB) to train youths in the senatorial district in digital and innovation skills.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...