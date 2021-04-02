COVID-19: Abiru supports 2,000 indigent constituents

The senator representing Lagos-East senatorial district, Tokunbo Abiru, yesterday said that he has assisted 2,000 indigents of his constituency financially. He said the financial assistance was to ameliorate the devastating economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the constituents. Speaking at the official launch of the COVID-19 Relief Financial Assistance in Lagos, Abiru said over 2,000 vulnerable people in 98 wards across 16 local government areas in the senatorial district had received N5,000 support since January. He said the beneficiaries were scheduled into two categories and they would receive the assistance bi-monthly. According to the senator, the scheme would run through the year 2021 by way of direct credit to the beneficiary’s bank accounts. “Having successfully piloted two streams of payments to beneficiaries under the scheme, we deemed it fit to formally launch the scheme as the third stream of payment for the month of March would be paid today.
