COVID-19: Abuja Court shuts down Wuse Market, 2 others

…convicts over 100 persons over face masks’ violations

An Abuja Mobile court on Monday shut down the popular Wuse market, the UTC and the Murg shopping Plazas for violating the Presidential regulations on COVID-19.

The same court also convicted about 100 persons who were arrested by the Enforcement Team for not wearing face masks in public places.

This came barely six days after President Muhammadu Buhari signed the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021.

The same regulations were also rectified by FCTA three days ago, with a directive by FCT Minister authorising security agencies to arrest anyone violating the guidelines.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Idayat Akanni, fined the violators N2,000 each, with an option of two weeks community service.

She also explained that the convicts were given lesser penalties, because they were first offenders.

Also speaking, the Head, Media and Enlightenment of FCTA COVID-19 Enforcement Team, Ihkaro Attah, said the situation at the shut down markets were such that no responsible government would pretend not to see.

Like this: Like Loading...