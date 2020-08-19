COVID-19 accelerates digitisation for African banks

The Group Chief Executive of Standard Bank Group, Mr. Sim Tshabalala, has said that the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis has helped to accelerate the process of digitisation for the continent’s lenders. Tshabalala, who stated this in an interview with The Banker magazine, however, said that rapid growth of digitisation, occasioned by the pandemic crisis, would increase the competition between lenders and Fintechs. He said: “Without a doubt the process of digitisation has been accelerated. To give just one example in our personal loans department, leading up to the crisis the bulk of our loan disbursement applications were happening face to face, with only a small proportion happening electronically. Since April, that proportion has reversed, and we’ve had a higher proportion of disbursements happening electronically. E-commerce and non-physical activity is booming because people haven’t been able to travel. There’s every reason to believe that many of these habits are going to persist after the crisis.

“The big strategic issue (going forward) is the trend towards disintermediation, with fintechs and big tech entering the financial services realm and standing between banks and their clients. For us at Standard Bank, the consequence is that we have to improve our own interface with our clients, make the experience better than that offered by incumbents, fintechs and the big tech firms, and other new entrants.” He further stated that “big tech firms are definitely focusing their attention on developing markets and the African continent. Bankers have to beware and respond competitively. We’ve used the crisis as an opportunity to accelerate and to defend ourselves against such new entrants.” Noting that the COVID-19 crisis had triggered a flight to quality, the Standard Bank Group boss pointed out that a lot of the new entrants were struggling because “they’re dependent on new activity and new volume, which they don’t have yet.” According to him, “scale matters in banking and financial services. Clients want to know that you are well capitalised and are liquid enough to meet your obligations, and we’re in a position where we can take advantage.”

Commenting on how Standard Bank has been able to cope with the impact of the crisis, he said: “Seventy-five per cent of our staff are working from home. Other than a few essential services, like collections, a few of our branches and cash centres, everybody else throughout our network is working from home. We’ve been very strict on social distancing, keeping the 1.5-metre distancing rules, fumigating, keeping facilities clean and so on. “There are going to be real estate costs and utilities costs that are going to be saved, some of which we’ll be able to retain after the crisis.”

Continuing, he said: “We’ve taken the opportunity to do some restructuring to smaller organisations (in our group), but we have not instituted an organisation-wide restructuring because we don’t think it’s appropriate in the middle of a crisis. We’ve given our people faith and hope, and confidence that we’re here for the long haul.

We’re trying to find ways of becoming more competitive through digitisation. The money we’ve already spent on expanding our digital capabilities has stood us in good stead both with our clients and our staff. We’re anticipating that those benefits will continue post-crisis.” He noted that the pandemic crisis has thrown up investment opportunities on the continent. He stated: “There are clearly opportunities that will arise in certain sectors and in certain regions. In South Africa we think we will have a gross domestic product (GDP) decline of 8.5 per cent, with a bounce of 6.5 per cent next year. When you look at the rest of the continent, it’s pretty clear that West Africa will also be in recession, while East Africa will just grow at just about one per cent.”

