Covid-19: Accenture cuts 900 jobs

Consulting firm, Accenture, is cutting up to 900 jobs, or eight per cent of its U.K. workforce, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted a sharp slump in demand for its advisory work, Bloomberg reported yesterday. Between 700 and 900 jobs will be affected by the planned cuts, an Accenture spokesman said Thursday in an email. The company has notified staff and plans “collective consultation” for a programme of redundancy. Accenture already had “an overcapacity of people relative to demand” when the economic crisis hit in March, The Guardian reported Thursday, citing an internal memo to staff. The memo said the crisis slowed employee attrition, put additional strain on the business and also revealed structural costs that Accenture needs to address, according to The Guardian.

