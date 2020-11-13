COVID-19: Active cases dropping, recovery increasing –PTF

The Presidential Task Force for the control of the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has raised the hope that the nation may be winning the war against the disease as it reported that its active cases were dropping while its recovery cases were on the increase. This came as it called for caution on excitement with the news of discovery of COVID-19 vaccine by the world pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer, as it said such may not be available for use in the country any time soon. The PTF also announced that the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) and the Port Harcourt International Airport would soon be opened for operations.

Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, in his comments at the PTF media briefing in Abuja, yesterday, put the total confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded as at yesterday at 64,516 with a total of 60,737 having been treated and 2,617 active cases receiving care at home or in facilities. He put death cases at 1,162 with a facility rate of 1.8per cent.

He said: “We are cautiously impressed that the number of active cases is reducing as more persons are being discharged and the recovery rate is increasing. We are committed to sustaining this gain by ensuring quality care for all those who test positive. Officers of the Federal Ministry of Health, NCDC and NPHCDA in collaboration with some of our partners are on supportive supervision visits to the state treatment facilities. This is to ensure quality assurance and strengthen case management capacities in all our facilities.” He, however, added that while the government will strive to control the pandemic, it would not be swayed from keeping her

on other lethal diseases that threaten the health of the people like Lassa Fever, a viral hemorrhagic disease characterized by one or more of the following symptoms: malaise, fever, headache, sore throat, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pain, chest pain, hearing loss. Even though nearly three-quarter of Lassa Fever cases are found in Ondo State, the Minister warned the people to be vigilant as it could affect anyone anywhere. “We therefore advise all to be vigilant and especially as we approach the season when we usually record increased incidence.

We know that fatality is lower if the patients report early for treatment. We therefore advise that any individual presenting with the above symptoms and with either a history of contact with excreta or urine of rodents or history of contact with a probable or confirmed Lassa fever case within a period of 21 days of onset of symptoms or any person with inexplicable bleeding to visit the nearest health facility immediately for testing and treatment,” he said. He disclosed that his ministry was investigating the recent incidences of unexplained deaths in Delta and Enugu states.

“Our team of experts has been dispatched to the states to support the state investigation. In Delta State, 23 cases have been reported with 17 deaths while in Enugu State, 51 deaths have been reported. In both states, most of the affected cases are males aged between 1-55 years.

Like this: Like Loading...