COVID 19: Adamawa orders closure of schools

The Adamawa State Government has ordered the immediate closure of all public and private schools as the Federal Government announced a second wave of Coronavirus in the country. A statement by the permanent secretary, ministry of education and human capital development, Aisha Abubakar, said the closure is to take immediate effect. Although no reason was advanced by the state government for the action, Saturday Telegraph gathered that the reasons for the decision may not be unconnected with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping across the globe. The statement reads in part: “The Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development wishes to direct and announce the immediate closure of private and public schools in the state being.”

