COVID-19: Adamawa vaccinates 29,205 residents

The Executive Chairman, Adamawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Sulaiman Saidu Bashir, yesterday said no fewer than 29,205 people have so far received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine in the state. Bashir, who made the disclosure during a world press conference to commemorate the African Vaccination Week (AVW) and World Malaria Day in Yola, lauded the state government and the various development partners such as the WHO, UNICEF, ICRC, AFENET, CRS and NURU for the success of the vaccination exercise in the state. Justrecently, ADSPHCDA joined the rest of the world to roll out COVID-19 vaccination in Adamawa State. So far, we have vaccinated 29,205 persons and are still counting; comprising frontline health workers, other frontline workers like the military, other security personnel, strategic leaders as well as intending pilgrims. Meanwhile, ADSPHCDA had recently won a research grant to pilot some decision support systems to improve decision making as it regards management of its immunisation programme. On this note, I want to register the appreciation of the management and board of the agency to its partners, clients and primary healthcare workers
Related Articles
JAMB meets Varsities, considers new date for 2020 admissions
Following the delayed commencement of the 2020 ‘O’ level examinations occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has said it was considering a new date for the 2020 admission processes, to allow every candidate who sat for its examinations, the opportunity to compete with their peers for available openings. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Northern Govs meet, take measures to tackle insecurity in region
Members of the Northern Governors Forum met on Thursday to review the security situation in the region. The teleconference, which was presided over by the Chairman of the Forum and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, held against the backdrop of recent attacks communities in northern states by Boko Haram and bandits among other criminals. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
JUST IN: UNILAG Senate appoints female new Acting Vice Chancellor
The Senate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, has elected the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of development services, Folasade Ogunsola, as the institution’s Acting Vice-Chancellor. She is the first female to be so appointed in the history of the 58-year-old ivory institution. Mrs Ogunsola, a Professor of Medical Microbiology and first child of Nigeria’s first […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)