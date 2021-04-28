COVID-19: Adamawa vaccinates 29,205 residents

The Executive Chairman, Adamawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Sulaiman Saidu Bashir, yesterday said no fewer than 29,205 people have so far received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine in the state. Bashir, who made the disclosure during a world press conference to commemorate the African Vaccination Week (AVW) and World Malaria Day in Yola, lauded the state government and the various development partners such as the WHO, UNICEF, ICRC, AFENET, CRS and NURU for the success of the vaccination exercise in the state. Justrecently, ADSPHCDA joined the rest of the world to roll out COVID-19 vaccination in Adamawa State. So far, we have vaccinated 29,205 persons and are still counting; comprising frontline health workers, other frontline workers like the military, other security personnel, strategic leaders as well as intending pilgrims. Meanwhile, ADSPHCDA had recently won a research grant to pilot some decision support systems to improve decision making as it regards management of its immunisation programme. On this note, I want to register the appreciation of the management and board of the agency to its partners, clients and primary healthcare workers

