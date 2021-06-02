COVID-19 affecting global quest for sustainable devt, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the outbreak of the Coronavirus disease has affected the global quest for sustainable development. The President said this yesterday while receiving Letters of Credence from Ambassadors of Republic of Bulgaria, Mr. Yanko Yordanou, People’s Republic of China, Mr. Cui Jianchun, High Commissioner of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mr. Muhammad Tayyab Azan, Ambassadors of Republic of Turkey, Mr. Hidayet Bayraktar and Ukraine, Valerii Kirdoda, at the State House. According to a release made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the pre- COVID-19 era was already faced with the challenge of attaining sustainable development as some countries were faced with additional encumbrances like securing their territorial integrity against violent non-state actors.

“The unprecedented crisis brought by the COVID-19 pandemic has now caused far more serious setbacks to our quests for sustainable development; hence the need for international cooperation and collaboration to fight the disease, as no country is immune from its devastating effects on lives and livelihoods,’’ he said.

Buhari called for joint international efforts to tackle menace of COVID-19 which, he noted, had resulted into dwindling national economies that would require a global framework to ameliorate burden of struggling citizens and reignite growth. The President assured the diplomats that Nigeria would engage them as they all strive to relate through effective cooperation and collaboration to enhance their collective interests. He noted the need for greater unity of purpose and concerted efforts to address common challenges such as climate change, terrorism, insurgency, population growth, highlighting their catastrophic impacts and why the challenges cannot be underestimated.

