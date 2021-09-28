COVID-19: African carriers still haunted

Yes, air travel is picking up gradually. Countries are lifting restrictions, but its not yet Uhuru for African airlines as they have a lot to do to return to the pre-COVID-19 period, writes WOLE SHADARE

Gradual recovery

It goes without saying that COVID-19 has had a heavy toll on the world economy and aviation has been one of the hardest-hit industries.

Reporting on the 2020 global aviation performance, IATA observed a 94.3 per cent drop in passenger numbers with revenue loss estimated at a staggering $419 billion.

While the pandemic is slowly coming to an end, thanks to vaccination schemes and the prevalence of herd immunity, combined with high-season demand, global airlines are looking to make a gradual recovery from the pandemic toll.

In the case of the African aviation industry, the continent already had a strained, albeit promising aviation industry before the pandemic, with Nigeria, for instance, pushing the boundaries in terms of airline numbers and new airports, along with rising African flyers such as RwandAir appearing alongside expanding flyers, including Ethiopian Airlines and Egypt Air.

Challenges

That said, the continent still had challenges to overcome due to the general lack of resources, weak MRO capabilities as well as aging aircraft fleets.

When hit by the pandemic, Africa alone lost $10.21 billion, a drastic but bearable loss compared with the $110 billion lost by American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Lufthansa Group, United Airlines, IAG and Air France-KLM collectively.

This dramatic difference can be attributed to the fact that African aviation was already operating on a lower scale than the world’s top airlines along with the fact that Africa was hit by the virus later and less severely than in other regions.

Region’s passenger decrease

At the same time, statistics have shown that Africa is the region experiencing the highest decrease in passenger demand, raising concerns that regional recovery may not return to pre-pandemic levels.

This would be a severe blow

Ethiopian aircraftto the continent since a powerful aviation network is needed to maintain the continent’s development momentum.

Furthermore, a drop in air connections would be difficult to replace with other means of transport, especially to remote and hard to access regions.

It is also noteworthy that the continent generates significant revenues through tourism, which would come to see a drastic loss with weakened aviation facilities.

It could take up to two years for African aviation to return to the performance levels observed in 2019. Since the majority of African countries do not have the luxury of government bailouts, several proposals have been made to keep the industry alive and put it on the path to recovery.

“The world is experiencing the adverse impact of coronavirus pandemic and the aviation industry is amongst the worst impacted. The African Airlines Association is in solidarity with the rest of the world in collaborative efforts to support the airline industry during these difficult times” says Abderahmane Berthe, AFRAA Secretary-General.

AFRAA plans to help

The African Airlines Association (AFRAA) has created an outline plan to assist airlines in their return to normal operations.

The plan details the various roles that individuals and organisations play in the recovery effort – from clients all the way up to aviation authorities and governments – each group has been assigned certain tasks to increase overall efficiency and make strategic choices that in combination should put African airlines on the way to recovery.

From governments, for example, AFRAA has proposed they affect tax reliefs to give airlines more spending power which can then be used to perform such things as outstanding maintenance during the recession or update management systems and apply digitalisation.

Other topics discussed in the plan include fleet and network management, finance optimisation along with fuel consumptionand efficiency protocols.

Alongside the release of this plan, AFRAA, together with the United Nations Commission for Africa (UNECA), is conducting research to assess the impact of the pandemic on African airlines, intending to use the results to bid for governmental financial support for airlines.

On the other hand, several new opportunities presented themselves during the pandemic. When Air Namibia, for instance, ceased operations in February 2021,

Ethiopian Airlines was quick to expand its outreach and schedule flights to Windhoek.

Ethiopian Airlines leads the way

Not alone, the Ethiopians were soon joined by the South African airline Airlink that took over routes dropped by Air Namibia. Also from South Africa, the budget airline LIFT started its operations in December 2020, amidst the country’s second COVID-19 wave.

The carrier took positive steps to promote travel and air service connectivity throughout the pandemic. This includes accepting vaccinated travelers without restrictions, managing the cost of PCR testing to ensure it is affordable and implementing a testing regime that accepts both PCR and rapid antigen tests.

These measures have put the carrier on a faster track to recovery, not just for air transport, but across the economy. As a result, Ethiopian Airlines is outperforming African carriers as a whole, particularly in the African continent’s average demand for air transport services.

Ethiopian Airlines is outperforming African airlines in terms of passenger traffic.

Boardings to, from, and within Ethiopia in June 2021 were only 30 per cent less than in June 2019, a significant improvement on the 47 per cent drop in the same January period. Ethiopia’s June performance was well ahead of the overall 66.6 per cent drop (compared to 2019) recorded for the entire African continent. Passenger demand is not expected to recover to pre-COVID levels for the continent until at least 2023.

“This shows that despite the

The industry is in need of financial support, the industry needs financial engineeringpandemic and its economic impact, there is still some confidence among some investors, but there is little that the airlines can do; everyone will have to make drastic changes in the near future,” explains Phuthego Mojapele, aviation expert and consultant, South Africa.

Kenya Airways diversifies

Meanwhile, Kenya Airways, while benefiting from $65 million in governmental funds, have chosen to diversify its operations with a focus on freight transport and drone applications and so, spreading its revenue streams away from scheduled flights alone.

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Yadudu, recently said that it would take a long time before the aviation industry would recover from the devastating effect of coronavirus pandemic.

He said that the pandemic stifled the operational funds of aviation agencies, stripped airlines of capital, and left the handling companies and other service providers writhing in abject need of credit from financial institutions.

Yadudu said that the industry is in need of financial support, saying that the industry needs financial engineering.

“It will still take some time for the aviation industry to fully recover. We must focus on financial engineering. The aviation agencies are feeling the negative impact of the pandemic. Financial support must come our way,” he said.

He said that the devastation of coronavirus was global and affects every country with a tremendous negative impact on the air transport sector, adding that in terms of competence, experience, and operational efficiency, the industry in Nigeria can compete with any other country in the world.

Yadudu said that the industry is still in distress and in dire need of funds, stressing that without financial help the possibility of recovery in the foreseeable future is slim.

“We are still in distress because we need relief. Without financial help I don’t see any recovery,” he said.

Last line

Coming out of the pandemic, it is essential that Africa hastily rehabilitates from the aviation recession and get back on track to its pre-pandemic development schemes. Air transport is vital to continuing economic and social expansion within the region, along with maintaining the tourism sector that generates millions.

Following the AFRAA’s recovery plan, along with seizing small opportunities, the continent is on track to make a return and, perhaps, even reach its full aviation potential in the near future.

