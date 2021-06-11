COVID-19: Africans may miss September target to vaccinate 10% of population

As COVID-19 cases in Africa rise for the third week running and vaccines are increasingly scarce, 47 of Africa’s 54 countries, nearly 90 per cent, are set to miss the September target of vaccinating 10 per cent of their people unless Africa receives 225 million more doses.

The new global targets were announced recently at the World Health Assembly, the world’s highest health policy-setting body, and at yesterday’s pace only seven African countries were set to meet them, according to World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti.

She spoke during a virtual press conference facilitated by APO Group. She was joined by Mr Pierre N’Gou Dimba, Cote d’Ivoire Minister of Health, Public Hygiene and Universal Health Coverage and Ms Luchen Foster, Director of Health Partnerships, Facebook. Also on hand to answer questions were Dr. Phionah Atuhebwe, Vaccines Introduction Officer, WHO Regional Office for Africa, Dr. Thierno Balde, Team Leader, Operational Partnerships, WHO Regional Office for Africa, and Dr Gilson Paluku, Routine Immunization and New Vaccines Introduction Officer, WHO Regional Office for Africa.

