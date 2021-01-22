Arts & Entertainments

COVID-19 again delays James Bond movie ‘No Time to Die’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The global release of the James Bond movie “No Time to Die” was postponed to October from April, its producers said on Thursday, another setback for movie theaters trying to rebuild a business crushed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The movie’s new debut date is October 8, according to an announcement on the James Bond website and Twitter feed.
“No Time to Die,” from MGM and Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures, had originally been set to hit the big screen in April 2020 before moving to November 2020 and then April 2021, reports Reuters.
The film, which cost an estimated $200 million to produce, marks actor Daniel Craig’s last outing as agent 007.
Cinema owners were hoping “No Time to Die” would kick off a rebound in moviegoing. The pandemic devastated the film business in 2020, and ticket sales in the United States and Canada sunk 80%. That hurt independent theaters and big chains including AMC Entertainment, Cineworld Plc and Cinemark Holdings Inc.
With the virus still rampant in many areas, including in the key Los Angeles market, Hollywood studios appear reluctant to send their biggest films to theaters. Many cinemas are closed, and ones that are open enforce strict attendance limits to allow for social distancing.
The Bond franchise is one of the movie world’s most lucrative, with 2015’s “Spectre” raking in $880 million at the box office worldwide, while “Skyfall” in 2012 grossed more than $1 billion globally.
The next closely watched movie is “Black Widow” from Walt Disney Co’s Marvel Studios, currently scheduled to debut in theaters on May 7.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

What to expect from Big Brother Naija season 5

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

The Big Brother Naija season 5 will start airing on Sunday, 19 July, 2020. Ahead of the premiere, 19 potentials Housemates were quarantines to make everything works in tandem with the ‘new normal’ reality being occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic. The organizer reveals they have enough potential Housemates in the event some test positive to […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija 2020: I can’t copy Erica – Dorathy

Posted on Author Reporter

  Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Dorathy has said she can never be like Erica when it comes to relationships. Dorathy made this known during a private conversation with Laycon in the garden on Friday morning. Dorathy said she can never be caught showing public display of affection and behave like Erica with Kiddwaya in […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘You’ve deviated from Fuji standards — Toye Ajagun tells Kwam 1

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Juju musician, Toye Ajagun, has tackled Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, a singer better known as Kwam 1, saying that he has deviated from the original “standards” of the Fuji music genre. Ajagun spoke recently when he featured on Parrot Xtra Hour on Radio, a weekly radio show on Oluyole 98.5 FM in Ibadan, Oyo state capital. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica