COVID-19: Again, Ekiti imposes curfew, bans public gathering of over 20

Following alarming rate of second wave of COVID-19, claiming more lives, the Ekiti State Government has again imposed a curfew from 8.0.0 p.m to 6.00 a.m. The government also placed ban on gatherings of more than twenty people in the state until further notice.

The restrictions, according to Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Hon. Akinbowale Omole, who made the announcement yesterday in Ado-Ekiti, will take effect from 6a.m. today. The commissioner added that the decision became imperative due to the incessant rate at which the second wave of COVID-19 was spreading in Nigeria and elsewhere.

He said: “There is need for the government to be proactive and take decisive steps to secure the citizens from falling prey to the second wave of the pandemic that has claimed thousands of lives all over the world recently.

“The curfew placed throughout the state from 8p.m. to 6a.m. will be strictly enforced except for those that would prove that they were on essential services. “There is also a ban on all public gatherings of more than twenty people while Covid-19 prevention protocol should be strictly observed even in such gatherings.

“To allow faithful observe their religious worships, the government allows for two services to take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday accordingly and that all these services should not extend beyond 2p.m. on such days.

