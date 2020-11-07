COVID-19: Again, Lagos discovers 6 new cases in secondary school

Barely three weeks after it confirmed COVID- 19 cases in a private boarding school in Lekki, the Lagos State Government has again confirmed another six cases of COVID-19 in a secondary boarding school on the mainland. Saturday Telegraph learnt that a member of the school’s staff was initially confirmed positive for the deadly virus on November 2, while the state government discovered that a student and four contacts of the staff member are positive for COVID-19.

It was learnt that the staff member fell ill for a few days and received first aid at the school clinic. She subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 on November 2, at the Lagos State Biobank. Consequently, members of the Emergency Operation Center Lagos, NCDC, and counterparts in the Ministry of Education were deployed in the school to provide strategic interventions and support. Confirming the incident, the State Health Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said the Lagos State COVID-19 Incident Command System through the Emergency Operation Centre was investigating the incident; even as it assured members of the public and stakeholders of the school that the situation is completely under control. Following the discovery, Saturday Telegraph gathered that the school authorities, supported by Lagos State Ministry of Health (LSMOH), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the Ministry of Education, had to step up adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines as set out by the government. The students, who tested positive were to be isolated on the school premises and, if unwell, will be admitted in one of the accredited isolation centres in Lagos. Students were discouraged from going home to avoid infecting members of their families. He added that steps are being taken to contain the spread within the school and reduce exposure to the outside community. All parents are being contacted first through the PTA and a family zoom call is being arranged to further allay their fears. He said: “It is important to note that COVID-19 presents with very mild symptoms in children and teenagers, compared to other age groups.

“However, there is the risk of infected children transmitting the disease to adults who they interact with daily, and who may be at higher risk of severe disease and death. “The Ministry of Health and NCDC is working closely with the Ministry of Education through a joint approach to manage the outbreak in this. Most of the infected persons are predominantly asymptomatic while some have mild symptoms. “Members of the Emergency Operation Centre Lagos, NCDC, and our counterparts in the Ministry of Education have been deployed in the school to provide strategic interventions and support.”

Like this: Like Loading...