COVID-19: Again, Lagos raises the alarm over second wave

As more influx into the country are expected during the Yuletide, Lagos State Government has raised the alarm over possible spike in the cases of COVID-19, saying that everything must be done to protect Lagos and Nigeria from the risk of imported cases, which may push the country into a second wave.

Hence, the government said it is imperative for Nigerians to follow the National Guidelines published by the Presidential Task Force (PTF).

The government said that the global pandemic is not abating, saying indeed, many European and American countries are experiencing second and third waves with devastating impacts on lives and livelihoods, especially as the nation expects a large influx of travelers for the festive Christmas season.

The State government, therefore, warned incoming passengers who shun the Federal Government’s guidelines against COVID- 19 to stop it or face the consequences. This is to protect Lagosians against the fatal effects of the reversal of the gains made against the pandemic, which are loss of lives, livelihood and economic hardship.

The State government, in a statement made available to Sunday Telegraph said that it would partner with the Federal Government in the sanction of any international passengers who will not respect the protocols as the federal government had vowed to have their passports impounded or visas cancelled.

It would be recalled that prior to resumption of International flights and the lifting of International travel restriction by the Federal Government, in line with the ease of COVID-19 lockdown, the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on COVID – 19, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had developed and disseminated International travel guidelines as part of the continued effort to limit the spread of the COVID19 infection.

The international travel guidelines outlined very specific and clear protocols and guidelines for inbound and outbound flights and passengers – in line with infection prevention measures. Well spelt out in the travel guidelines is a provisional 7- day self quarantine protocol for all returning travelers to Nigeria which became effective from the 5th of September, 2020. On the 3rd of November 2020, the Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, said the PTF was highly concerned about the default rate of inbound travelers not presenting for the mandatory COVID-19 test on day 7 in Nigeria. The SGF stated that the PTF was set to sanction travelers who refused to present themselves for a mandatory COVID-19 (PCR) test. Mustapha said that the need has now arisen to activate the sanctions, which include the suspension of passports of such defaulting individuals for six months minimum or outright visa cancellation for foreigners.

According to the provisional quarantine protocol, all intending inbound passengers must test negative by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) done in the country of departure within 72 hours of boarding and are required to register via – http://nitp.ncdc.gov.ng and pay for a repeat (second) PCR test to be done upon arrival in Nigeria on day 7 at an accredited lab of their choice. Passengers must also prior to boarding fill in an online Health Declaration/ Self-Reporting form located on the Nigeria International Travel Portal which must be submitted online or printed for presentation on arrival in Nigeria.

On arrival in Nigeria, passengers are expected to show evidence of payment with an appointment for a repeat PCR test incountry following which passengers will be cleared through the Nigeria Immigration Service.

Passengers must then proceed on a 7-day self-isolation as per protocol and present at the designated accredited sample collection sites on the 7th day of arrival. Passengers who test negative after seven days will end self- isolation on the 8th day.

Speaking on the development, the Director of Public Affairs Unit, Mr. Tunbosun Ogunbanwo said that though the state government doesn’t have the power to sanction international passengers but would partner with the federal government to ensure the any passengers who fail comply with protocol doesn’t escape justice.

