Covid-19: Again, LASEPA seals restaurants, bars others

Amuwo-Odofin shuts four markets

Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed Farms City on Admiralty Way, Lekki and Ajah Quilox Pool and Bar at the Ajah area for contravening COVID- 19 protocols.

This was as the Amuwo- Odofin Local Government Area of the state also shut down four markets for non-compliance with guidelines to curb the spread of the pandemic.

LASEPA also sealed two other entertainment and restaurant outlets – Page One in Ajah and Bien Mange at Abraham Adesanya Estate – for constituting a setback to the state government’s efforts to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The facilities, it was learnt, failed to observe and enforce wearing of face masks, social gathering and also flouted the 10p.m. curfew.

The acts remain illegal and unpermitted under the state’s guidelines on combating COVID-19.

One of the facilities was sealed for operating a ‘beer parlor’ and encouraging large gathering, the other facility located at 9B, Dan Suleiman Crescent, Abraham Adesanya Estate, was sealed for illegally converting a residential building to commercial use and for operating in an unfriendly environment whereby constituting environmental nuisance to other residents of the area.

After the enforcement exercise, the General Manager, LASEPA, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, said the action by the agency was in line with the Environmental Management and ProtectionLawof 2017which mandated the agency to work on land, air and water to address environmental violations that could pose a threat to thewellbeingof Lagosians andaffecttheenvironmental sustainability drive of the state government.

She said: “Therefore, their activities remain illegal and unpermitted under the state’s guidelines on combating COVID-19 outbreak. All offenders, including facilities, event planners, organisers and promoters would face stern repercussions as consequences for their nonchalant engagement.”

Meanwhile, the four markets shut yesterday by the Amuwo-Odofin Local Government are Oyinlola and 23 Road markets in Festac Town, OpeOluwa Market at Agboju and Arozo Market at Mile 2.

AttheOpeOluwaMarket, Agboju, FestacTown, recordedno business activityyesterday, based on the closure.

Tapes were used to cordon off the stalls at the shut markets while a team from the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) was also on ground toenforcecompliance.

The Vice Chairman of the local government, Mr. Olusegun Idris, said the action became necessary because of rising cases of COVID-19 in the area despite all efforts at curtailing it.

Idris, who is also the Chairman of the council’s Committee on COVID-19, said there had been a lot of advocacy and sensitisation programmes about the virus but the community refused to adhere to the guidelines.

He said: “Amuwo-Odofin Local Government is one of those with the highest cases of COVID-19 and despite all we’re putting in place, we’re still experiencing these high numbers.

“They think they can continue their normal activities as usual but we cannot condone that because the number of those affected is increasing day by day.

“When you see pictures of how people patronise the traders, there’s no social distancing, the provision of soap and water is porous, they’re not using face masks.”

Idris added that the local government had held several meetings with the market leaders to address the issue but there had been no change.

