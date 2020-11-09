COVID-19: Again, Niger Gov tests positive

*Says: ‘I’m asymptomatic’

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has on Monday announced that he has tested positive to coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governor, who has already gone into self-isolation, said in his Twitter handle that he is asymptomatic.

This is coming barely a week after the Secretary to State Government, Ahmed Matane refuted claims that some members of the state cabinet had tested positive to COVID-19.

According to Bello: “I have tested positive to #COVID19. However, I am asymptomatic and have gone into isolation.”

In a statement by Bello’s Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, the governor said he decided to embark on self-isolation after realizing that as a public figure, he must have had contact with some confirmed contact cases of COVID-19.

In the statement, the governor said his sample was taken for test, and unfortunately returned positive and the governor has commenced treatment.

