COVID -19:  A’IBOM DISCHARGES ANOTHER BATCH OF 26 PATIENTS

Akwa Ibom State Government has discharged another batch of 26 COVID-I9 patients who have fully recovered following treatment in it medical facilities.

The Honorary Special Adviser to the Governor on Health Matters, Dr. Dominic Ukpong, disclosed this on Saturday, August 8, 2020 while briefing Pressmen at the Ibom Multi- Speciality Hospital, Uyo.

Dr. Ukpong who is also the State Incident Manager of COVID-19 pandemic, said that the facility is now managing only one new positive case from the forty five persons that were tested recently.

“…our joy today is because we have discharged 26 people and we are happy because we are not reporting any death, as I speak to you now we have only one new case from the forty five test conducted yesterday.

“We have so far tested 1,300 patients and we’ve recorded only 8 deaths, we are not happy that we lost any one, but those ones who died had lots of existing diseases which in medical parlance is referred to as comorbidities which includes conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, kidney failure, liver failure, some of them pulmonary failure, lung failure and multiple organ failure; when you have such situations and COVID-19 comes on you it may be difficult to safe you, but God has been with us and we are here to celebrate the mercy of God upon us”, he explained.

The Incident Manager expressed appreciation to Governor Udom Emmanuel for the support and passion shown towards the health of the citizens in the state.

Dr. Ukpong who warned on the possibility of re-infection among those discharged, advised that safety measures should be maintained by those who have been given clean bill of health.

“…according to research there is a possibility of re- infection. So people who are discharged should not take chances, they should continue to wear facemask and continue with their personal hygiene and social distancing”, he stated.

Speaking, the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Prof. Augustine Umoh, described the event as a remarkable response to COVID-19 pandemic and explained that Covid-19 is real.

He warned that people should observe safety protocols to help mitigate the spread of the pandemic.

Also, a Respiratory Health Specialist and Pillar Lead, Case Management of COVID-I9 , Prof. Etete Peters, disclosed that a total of 26 patients have been successfully treated and discharged, thus bringing the total number of patients discharged in the hospital to 200.

He thanked Governor Emmanuel for supporting the health care sector to achieve the significant success in combating the scourge.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, harped on the need to pass the message and not the virus, stressing that the gradual opening of the economy calls for utmost responsibility towards safety.

Hear him , “pass the message not the virus, it is critical that we pass the correct message at a time we are reopening our economy. As you are aware, markets have been reopened with a caveat on the protocols involved, you are aware that schools for the exit classes have been reopened with a caveat, therefore the duty of care passes to individual responsibility. We must be responsible both for ourselves and the people around us”.

One of the discharged patients, Princess Mfonobong Ekanem, while confessing to the fact that COVID-19 is real said : “after experiencing symptoms I went for a test, when my result came out it was positive. Heaven knows that I cried for one whole day because this is something I never believed it existed and i think God wanted to use me to tell people that COVID-19 is real”.

She thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for committing huge resources into the treatment of COVID-19, and also thanked the health personnel for their care, advising that all should adhere to the safety measures as enumerated by NCDC and WHO in order to stay safe.

Like this: Like Loading...