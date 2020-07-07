COVID-19: A’Ibom drops plans to slash workers’ salaries

Tony Anichebe UYO The Akwa Ibom State Government has reversed its earlier decision to slash the workers’ salary by 20 per cent.

The government, which disclosed this yesterday, stated further that rather than slashing the workers’ wage, it had appointed about 155 Special Assistants for the Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

It was learnt that the plan to deduct the workers’ salary was reversed after a meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in order to avert a possible crisis with the union.

The newly appointed 155 Special Assistants were appointed by the governor over the weekend, while the appointment of another 900 Personal Assistants was said to be in the pipeline.

The new appointees, who were already receiving some stipends in preparation to their formal appointments, are unlike the existing political appointees whose salary was said to be based on 20 per cent deduction due to COVID- 19.

The government was said to have been planning a deduction of the workers’ salary before its implementation in June, despite agreement between the government and NLC to put the deductions on hold.

When contacted on the issue, the NLC Secretary, Mr. Iboro Ebara confirmed the salary deduction, saying that the government had agreed to refund the deduction in the workers’ July salary.

He noted that the appointment of new 155 Special Assistants and another 900 Personal Assistants was at the prerogative of government, adding that they were not opposed to appointment of SAs by the governor, as it would serve as palliatives to the beneficiaries.

