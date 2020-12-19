COVID-19: A’Ibom govt cancels state events as fresh cases hit 48

Akwa Ibom State Government has cancelled all state government’s events requiring large crowds as new wave of COVID -19 reveals 48 new cases. The state which had earlier recorded a zero positive case status has therefore wowed to ensure strict enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines and protocols in all parts of the state.

In a press briefing tagged “Second wave of COVID-19: Need for strict compliance with guidelines and protocols, in Uyo yesterday, the Secretary to State Government (SSG) and Chairman,COVID-19 Management Committee Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, cautioned Akwa Ibom people against acts that may lead to another lockdown He said: “Large political meetings are discouraged until the current spike of COVID-19 infections is reduced.

Religious leaders must adhere strictly to the guidelines and protocols for programmes as developed by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and submitted to government. “School administrators must ensure compulsory and proper use of face masks by students, teachers and everyone in the school premises. All COVID-19 guidelines and protocols must be strictly adhered to by everyone.”

