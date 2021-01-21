COVID-19: A’Ibom harps on strict adherence as 255 test positive

The Akwa Ibom State government has reminded her citizens on the need to adhere strictly to COVID-19 safety protocols as 255 persons in the state have tested positive to the virus within the past few weeks.

The implication of such number of positive cases is that the 300-bed space capacity isolation center constructed during the first wave of the virus may soon be overstretched.

But the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, who handed down the caution on adherence to protocols in a telephone interview with our correspondent in Uyo on Thursday, has, however, assured that the state-owned facility had not been threatened.

The Commissioner explained that the state-owned isolation centre was relieved by the different models of homecare treatments, depending on the severity of the virus.

He maintained that spread of the virus could only be curtailed if the people strictly observed all the pharmaceutical measures which include wearing facemask, washing hands regularly and observing social distancing.

Like this: Like Loading...