COVID-19: A’Ibom receives 63,336 doses of Moderna vaccine

The Akwa Ibom state government yesterday said it has received 63,336 doses of Moderna Vaccine to help combat Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state. The Chairman, Akwa Ibom COVID-19 Committee, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo yesterday.

Ekuwem said that the state was set for an immediate ‘full roll-out vaccination’ of its citizens as it is currently battling with 796 active cases of COVID-19 infections. “Full roll-out of vaccination commences immediately. We encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity; get vaccinated and protected against the virus,” he said.

He disclosed that the vaccine is safe and effective, adding that it would be available at designated areas in Uyo and PHC bases in the different local government areas. Ekuwem, who is also the Secretary to the State Government, said the state would henceforth ensure enforcement of compliance with COVID-19 guidelines. “It has since been confirmed by NCDC that the Delta variant of COVID-19 virus found in parts of the country is in our dear state.”

