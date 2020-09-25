COVID-19: A’Ibom to stagger school days as 3rd term begins Oct 5

Akwa Ibom State Government has announced the intention to stagger school days for secondary schools with 2,000 student population and above. The categorisation, according to the state government, is to avoid congestion and overcrowding of classes as full academic activities will commence on September 28 for secondary schools and October 5 for primary schools across the state. Addressing journalists in Uyo, the state capital, on Wednesday, the Secretary to State Government (SSG) and Chairman of COVID-19 Management Committee, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, said students in JS1-JS3 will attend schools on Monday to Wednesday, while SS1 – SS2 students will attend classes from Thursday to Saturday between 8am and 2pm. Wuile reeling out the school academic calendar for the next two years, he said: “Primary Six classes had already resumed classes on Monday September 21; Primaries 1-5 are to resume on Monday October 5 and end the term on November 14.
Related Articles
Over 30 persons missing as flood wreaks havoc in Abuja
The Gwagwalada Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was early Saturday thrown into anguish following flooding which wreaked havoc in many parts of the town, reportedly leaving over 30 persons missing and houses destroyed. The heavy downpour said to have started around 4am on Saturday brought down many houses and even swept […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
JTF Commander in Borno community found dead after Boko Haram attack
Operation Commandant of Youth Volunteer (CJTF) in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State, Arramma (Malaminta), has been found dead. He went missing on Sunday after a deadly attack by Boko Haram terrorists in Damboa while escorting motorists from Maiduguri to the town. According to SaharaReporters, 10 personnel of the Nigerian Army were also killed during […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Makinde flags off N781.7m reconstruction of Akesan market
Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde yesterday flagged off reconstruction of the Akesan market in Oyo town which was razed by inferno on 5th January, 2020. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the project would gulp N781.7 million. Makinde had visited the ancient town on January 8 to commiserate with the traders in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)