COVID-19: A’Ibom to stagger school days as 3rd term begins Oct 5

Akwa Ibom State Government has announced the intention to stagger school days for secondary schools with 2,000 student population and above. The categorisation, according to the state government, is to avoid congestion and overcrowding of classes as full academic activities will commence on September 28 for secondary schools and October 5 for primary schools across the state. Addressing journalists in Uyo, the state capital, on Wednesday, the Secretary to State Government (SSG) and Chairman of COVID-19 Management Committee, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, said students in JS1-JS3 will attend schools on Monday to Wednesday, while SS1 – SS2 students will attend classes from Thursday to Saturday between 8am and 2pm. Wuile reeling out the school academic calendar for the next two years, he said: “Primary Six classes had already resumed classes on Monday September 21; Primaries 1-5 are to resume on Monday October 5 and end the term on November 14.

