COVID-19: A’Ibom to stagger schools as third term begins Oct 5

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government has announced its intention of staggering school days for  secondary schools with a population of 2000 and more.
The categorisation, according to the state government, is to avoid congestion and overcrowding of classes as full academic activities commence September 28 for secondary schools and October 5 for primary schools.
Briefing newsmen in Uyo on Wednesday, the Secretary to the State Government and Chairman COVID-19 Management Committee, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem said students in JS1-JS3 will attend schools on Mondays to Wednesdays, while SS1 -SS2 will attend from Thursdays to Saturdays between the hours of 8am and 2pm.
Reeling out the state academic calender for the next two years he said: “Primary six had already resumed classes on Monday September 21, primaries 1-5 are to resume on Monday, October 5 and end November 14, SS1 will resume September 28 and proceed on holiday from November 6-15, JS1-SS1 will resume September 28 and end November 14.
“All schools will resume for first term 2020/2021 academic year on November 16 and end January 3, second term will resume February 1, 2021 and end on Thursday, April 1 for the Easter break. All schools are to resume for the third term of 2020/2021 sesson on Monday, April 19 and end on Friday, July 23.
“First term 2021/2022 session will commence on September 13 and end on December 17, 2021.”
The SSG assured that COVID-19 has significantly reduced in the state as total number of active cases stood at eight, while the last tests of 75 persons produced no positive cases.

