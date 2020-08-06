COVID-19: Airlines lament low patronage

Some airlines in the country operating at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, have expressed dissatisfaction over low passengers’ patronage since reopening after the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

During separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), yesterday in Abuja, the airlines said the ratio of passengers at present compared with previous years had drastically reduced due to the impact of Coronavirus.

Max Air Station Manager, Kehinde Ogunyale, stated that the airline was only doing about 25 per cent of its usual business in the past years before the pandemic.

“It is glaring that things have never remained the same as it used to be. We are just doing about 25 per cent of our usual business in the past years before the pandemic.

“Traffic was slightly better during festive season of Eid-el-Kabir. But, as of now, we are still experiencing low traffic flow because of the Coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

Also, Azman Air Duty Manager, Mrs. Sandra Oge, said that turnout of the air travellers at present was very low after the total knockdown.

According to her, communities are still cynical about the Coronavirus pandemic.

“I think people are still sceptical to come out,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...