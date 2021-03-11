COVID-19: Akeredolu, Fayemi flag off vaccination, take first jabs

Governors of Ondo, Osun and Ekiti States, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Gboyega Oyetola and Dr. Kayode Fayemi yesterday took the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine doses as they flagged off vaccination in their respective states. Also vaccinated were their deputies, some first class traditional rulers, health workers and other top government’s functionaries. The governors, however, told residents that the vaccine was safe for use, dismissing insinuationsthatthevaccines were dangerous to humans. In Ondo State, Akeredolu statedthat atotalof 73,570doses of thevaccineswerereceivedby the state from the Federal GovernmentonTuesday.

He, however, took the first jab alongside his deputy, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa at the Cocoa Conference Centre, Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure. Also, the Osewawe of Ondo Kingdom, Oba Victor Kiladejo; Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, former governors and deputy governors were all invited to receive their doses of the vaccine. Akeredolu said: “In the phase two, the recipients will be adults aged 50 years and above; those with co-morbidities aged 18-49 years.

“The phase three will be for those in local government areas with high disease burden, who missed Phases 1 and 2 while the Phase four for other eligible population as vaccines become more available.” In Ekiti State, Fayemi alongside his deputy, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi and some frontline health workers received their doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID- 19 vaccines administered by Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Oyebanji Filani. Also, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon FunminiyiAfuyeandarepresentative of the State Council of Traditional Rulers/ Attah of Aiyede-Ekiti, Oba Abdulmumin Orisagbemi and some members of the public also received the vaccine at a brief ceremony at the Fajuyi Pavillion, Ado-Ekiti. Permanent Secretary, Hospital Management Board and COVID-19 Case Management Lead, Dr. Williams Afolabi, became the first health worker in the state to receive the vaccine. Fayemi at a brief ceremony, stated that his administration had put in place measures to ensure that residents had equitable access to the vaccine and emphasised that all hands must be on deck to ensure indigenes knew that the vaccine was safe. He said: “The availability of Covid-19 vaccines and its global distribution is a development that should gladden the hearts of all of us.”

Like this: Like Loading...