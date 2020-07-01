COVID-19: Akeredolu tests positive, goes into isolation

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has disclosed that he tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus.

Akeredolu, who disclosed this in a three and a half minutes video he posted yesterday on his Facebook page said that he was currently asymptomatic and had commenced self-isolating. He said that he took the COVID-19 test after he had malaria on the advice of his doctors who also advised him to take a test.

With this development, the list of governors who had caught the virus jumped to four, after his counterparts in Bauchi, Oyo and Abia states. Akeredolu also revealed that his situation has not necessitated him to be admitted at an isolation, hence the move to be treated at home.

He said “I had malaria few days ago and I was treated and I did get over it. And as at the time we had our party’s NEC meeting and my colleagues called on me and spoke with one of them who felt that malaria should not be treated lightly, that I should go ahead and have a test of COVID -19.

“The result came out today, June 30, 2020 and I tested positive but asymptomatic. I am not feeling sick nor feeling hot anyway. But my doctors have advised that I should take the normal treatment and self-isolate. I believed that supervised home management will be ideal for me now.

So, for now, I will be isolated. Akeredolu added: “Let me assure our people that as you can see me, there are many of us that don’t have the symptoms that are there and you cannot see them. This time, we would conduct another test and we will know the result.

Let me assure our people that the work is going on. “I want to plead with political associates that they should continue with the project because we are sure to win. My trust in God to get through this is unshakable. So, my people, if you have malaria get tested.”

