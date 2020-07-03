Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Akeredolu’s wife, aide test positive

Days after her husband and Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu tested positive for COVID-19, his wife, Betty yesterday reportedly tested positive for the virus. The COVID-19 status of the governor’s wife was disclosed by a top government official who craved anonymity.

Mrs Akeredolu’s status was coming three days after her husband, Akeredolu began self-isolation after testing positive. The official source said “the samples of the First Lady, which was collected some two days ago and one of the security aides of the governor returned positive this morning.” He, however, said the First Lady has embarked on self-isolation, saying “we are still awaiting the results of some media aides of the governors and some commissioners who interacted with the state governor regularly.” He said similar test will be conducted on the members of the House of Assembly and the traditional rulers who endorsed the second term ambition of Akeredolu recently in Akure.

