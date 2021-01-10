News

COVID-19: Alaafin postpones indefinitely 50 years coronation anniversary

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has postponed indefinitely his 50 years coronation anniversary in the aftermath of the ravaging coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

 

This is contained in a statement he personally signed and issued to newsmen on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Oba ascended the throne on January 14, 1971, aged 31. Oba Adeyemi, who had made adequate arrangements for an elaborate ceremony, said it was important to postpone the event.

 

He said that he had been able to convince his traditional cabinet on the need to postpone the event, as a sign of respect for the sanctity of human life

