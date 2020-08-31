COVID-19 allowance: Abuja resident doctors begin strike Sept 1

The Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Capital Territory Administration (ARD-FCTA), will from Tuesday, September 1, go on strike, over non payment of their COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowances, as well as non implementation of the variation of the 2018 promotion exercise amongst other issues.

The strike action follows the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum earlier given to the FCT Administration over the non-payment of covid-19 hazard and inducement allowance to health workers in the various FCT hospitals and the covid-19 isolation and treatment centres and other pending issues as contained in the communique submitted to the administration dated August 14, 2020.

A fresh communique issued at the end of its emergency meeting held both virtually and physically and co-signed by President of the Association, Dr Roland Aigbovo and the General Secretary, Dr Mustapha Ibrahim on Monday in Abuja, said the strike would only be called off when the demands of the doctors were met.

While lambasting the insensitivity of the Permanent Secretary’s office to the issues under contention, the Resident Doctors expressed dismay over the inability of the FCTA to fulfil its promises within the period of the issued ultimatum.

Like this: Like Loading...