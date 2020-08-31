News

COVID-19 allowance: Abuja resident doctors begin strike Sept 1

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Capital Territory Administration (ARD-FCTA), will from Tuesday, September 1, go on strike, over non payment of their COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowances, as well as non implementation of the variation of the 2018 promotion exercise amongst other issues.

 

The strike action follows the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum earlier given to the FCT Administration over the non-payment of covid-19 hazard and inducement allowance to health workers in the various FCT hospitals and the covid-19 isolation and treatment centres and other pending issues as contained in the communique submitted to the administration dated August 14, 2020.

 

A fresh communique issued at the end of its emergency meeting held both virtually and physically and co-signed by President of the Association, Dr Roland Aigbovo  and the General Secretary, Dr Mustapha Ibrahim on Monday in Abuja, said the strike would only be called off when the demands of the doctors were met.

 

While lambasting the insensitivity of the Permanent Secretary’s office to the issues under contention, the Resident Doctors expressed dismay over the inability of the FCTA to fulfil its promises within the period of the issued ultimatum.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News Top Stories

Amaechi to NASS: Stop probing FG loans, probe corruption

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

Lai Moh’d applauds FG for judicious use of loans     The Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday, urged the National Assembly to stop probing Federal Government loans, and rather redirect attention on investigating corruption in the system. This was as Amaechi appealed to the nation’s apex legislative assembly to allow the Executive […]
News

Airboy’s “Dance” soars as video hits over 2M views

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Barely two weeks after Nigerian music star, Airboy, launched the contest for his latest Amapiano song titled “Dance”, it has become a runaway success.       With ladies, both young and old, taking a fancy to the soulful tune, the cumulative views from the official video of the song as well as many submitted […]
News

FG earmarks N600bn interest-free loan for farmers

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

Minister: 2.4m rice growers’ll benefit from scheme   The Federal Government has set aside N600 billion to enhance farmers’ access to agricultural financing in the country.   About 2.4 million farmers were targeted to benefit from the interest-free facility, designed to encourage application of modern technologies in rice and cash crop cultivation.   Minister of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: