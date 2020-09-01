COVID-19 allowance: Abuja resident doctors embark on strike today

The Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Capital Territory Administration (ARD-FCTA), will today, embark on strike, over non payment of COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowance, as well as non implementation of the variation of the 2018 promotion exercise amongst other issues.

The strike action followed the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum earlier given to the FCT Administration over the non-payment of COVID- 19 hazard and inducement allowances to health workers in the various FCT Hospitals and the COVID-19 isolation and treatment centres and other pending issues as contained in the communiqué submitted to the administration dated 14th August, 2020.

A fresh communiqué issued at the end of its emergency meeting held both virtually and physically and co-signed by President of the Association, Dr Roland Aigbovo and the General Secretary, Dr Mustapha Ibrahim yesterday in Abuja, said the strike would only be called off when the demands of the doctors were met.

While lamenting the insensitivity of the Permanent Secretary’s office to the issues under contention, the Resident Doctors expressed dismay over the inability of the FCTA to fulfil its promises within the period of the issued ultimatum

