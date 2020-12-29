COVID-19 alters lifestyle of Nigerians in U.S. –Official

News Top Stories

Annual social lifestyles of many Nigerians in the United Stated have been altered by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Chairman of Nigerian Diaspora Movement (NDM), Prof. Apollos Nwauwa, said that Nigerians, indeed, missed the fanfare often experienced during Yuletide.

 

The NDM comprises 20 million Nigerians in the diaspora. Nnauwa, who is also the Secretary-General and Public Relations Officer, African Diaspora Congress (ADC), stated that instead of thinking about homebound travels this year, Nigerians in diaspora have been frozen to a standstill by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. “Every year, come rain, come sunshine, Nigerians travel home to celebrate Christmas and New Year with their families and friends back home.

 

“From January of every year, Nigerians in the U.S. begin to save money to travel home, by April, almost all international flights to Nigeria are usually sold out for December travels, due to the rush to purchase tickets.

 

“This is usually to secure reasonable fares and guarantee seats on home-bound flights, but COVID-19 pandemic has truncated this annual migratory pattern and social lives for many Nigerians in the U.S. “Given the huge death tolls,

 

Nigerians, like other U.S. residents, have spent the better part of this year locked inside their homes just to stay safe,” Nnauwa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview in Abuja.

 

He described COVID-19 as a deadly disease that kills with reckless abandon in the U.S., saying Nigerians are not only stuck there, but are now facing untold depression which the pandemic engendered. “For the first time, Nigerians had no choice than to spend their Christmas in solitude in the U.S. with no fanfare, with no friends and larger family.

 

“For many, 2020 Christmas is the worst ever for Nigerian and African Diasporans; it is typically lonely and dreadful, the same lonesomeness will mark the upcoming New Year celebration. “It is certainly a year that most Nigerians and Africans in diaspora will prefer to forget, though not even in a hurry because of its long-lasting devastations and deprivations,” he added.

 

The NDM chairman said that millions of people, including Nigerians in the U.S., had been laid off from work, just as breadlines had gotten longer and domestic crises worsened.

 

“Since the beginning of the year, almost all social events and activities in the U.S. have been paralysed by COVID-19 and its associated repercussions.

 

“Nigerians and Africans have been affected in  extraordinary ways; traditionally Africans, especially Nigerians, are socially active and boisterous people with unusual penchant for communal lifestyles and merriment,” he added

 

 

