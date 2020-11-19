Business

COVID-19: Amazon delays Black Friday operations to Dec. 4

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The head of Amazon France said on Thursday his group had decided to postpone its “Black Friday” discount shopping sales to December 4.
“Today we have decided to delay the date of Black Friday if this can help shopkeepers reopen before December 1. This year the Black Friday will take place on December 4,” Frederic Duval told TF1 television.
Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire had called on supermarkets and online retailers on Wednesday to postpone Black Friday, which runs from November 27 to 29, as shops selling non-essential goods would have to remain closed during the country’s lockdown that is expected to last until December 1 at least.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Foreign airlines await ‘lucrative’ Nigerian sky

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE writes

Pressure for resumption of international flight operations may have paid off. Foreign airlines ramp up plan to begin quest for predatory Nigerian route as local airlines still have nothing to offer, WOLE SHADARE writes   Pressure pays off   The pressure for Nigeria to reopen its airspace after over five month hiatus occasioned by COVID-19 […]
Business

Audi’s updated A4 now available in Africa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  The latest Audi A4 is now available in South Africa sporting a refreshed design, engines options with a mildhybrid system (MHEV) and a fully connected driving experience.   From the outside the A4 features a new headlight design, the grille is now broader and flatter and a lower set shoulder line when viewed in […]
Business

NATCA laments acute dearth of air traffic controllers

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Air traffic controllers under the aegis of Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) have expressed concern over dearth of manpower. They called on the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to address the problems to tackle air safety. This is just as they frown at the continuous employment into the agency of non-technical staff instead of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: