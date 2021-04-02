COVID-19: Analysts doubt sustained economic growth for Nigeria

Although the uptick in economic activity may be helping to ease the devastating impact of COVID-19 crisis on workers in the country, analysts at United Capital Plc have said that they still don’t see sustained accelerated growth for the Nigerian economy unless, according to them, “various stakeholders within the economy come together to solve the inequality and structural problems exposed by COVID-19.”

Reviewing the latest National Bureau of Statistics (NBS’) impact survey report, which assessed the welfare of Nigerians during the pandemic, the analysts said in a note obtained by New Telegraph yesterday that while the survey provided some bleak updates, it suggests that the return of economic activities had led to a significant reduction in the number of workers that suffered income losses due to the pandemic.

The analysts stated: “Although the survey provides some bleak updates, it ends with a silver lining, which may indicate that with the return of economic activities, the effects of Covid- 19 on the workforce is beginning to abate. The report showed that in Jan-2021, around 38 per cent of households surveyed had experienced income losses, perhaps a sign of a rebound compared to 70.0 per cent in the early days of the pandemic.

Like this: Like Loading...