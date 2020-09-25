COVID-19: Anambra agency suffers 60% loss in revenue

The Anambra Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA) says that it is likely to fall short of its revenue projection for 2020 by 60 per cent due to the negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic on its activities. The Managing Director of the agency, Chief Jude Emecheta, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Awka that the pandemic’s lockdown that led to the suspension of its revenue drive and closing of businesses in the past four months had made its revenue projection of over N1 billion grossly unrealistic. “In the last four months, businesses have been shut down and we did not work. We have not been able to cover the state. So, we are losing a lot of money. Even now, signage owners are complaining of bad business. “As a result, we are losing revenue and I am afraid that we will fall short of more than 60 per cent of our revenue target. “Signage fees are legal and compulsory but not cast in stone; in the light of the economic realities of the lockdown, we can reschedule payment plan upon request and negotiation.

