COVID-19: Anambra agency suffers 60% loss in revenue

The Anambra Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA) says that it is likely to fall short of its revenue projection for 2020 by 60 per cent due to the negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic on its activities. The Managing Director of the agency, Chief Jude Emecheta, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Awka that the pandemic’s lockdown that led to the suspension of its revenue drive and closing of businesses in the past four months had made its revenue projection of over N1 billion grossly unrealistic. “In the last four months, businesses have been shut down and we did not work. We have not been able to cover the state. So, we are losing a lot of money. Even now, signage owners are complaining of bad business. “As a result, we are losing revenue and I am afraid that we will fall short of more than 60 per cent of our revenue target. “Signage fees are legal and compulsory but not cast in stone; in the light of the economic realities of the lockdown, we can reschedule payment plan upon request and negotiation.
Related Articles
Outrage as secret oath-taking scandal rocks Fayose-led Ekiti PDP camp
There was a mild drama yesterday in Ekiti State as political camp of former governor Ayodele Fayose was enmeshed in a secret oath-taking scandal. In a video circulated on Facebook, WhatsApp Youtube and other social media platforms as seen by our reporter, the Peoples Democratic Party’s ward executives in Council Area of Ekiti State […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Dogara: Why I Resigned From PDP
The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon Yakubu Dogara has explained the reasons why he left the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). In a letter of resignation addressed to the Bogoro ‘C’ Ward Chairman of the PDP dated July 24, 2020, Hon Dogara alluded […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
RNC 2020: Melania Trump makes plea for racial harmony
US First Lady Melania Trump has made a plea for racial unity in a live speech from the White House to the Republican party convention. “Stop the violence and looting,” she also said as protests continued over a police shooting in Wisconsin. Mrs Trump urged Americans to stop making assumptions based on race and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)