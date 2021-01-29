News

COVID-19: Anambra House of Assembly shut as lawmakers, aides test positive

Anambra State House of Assembly was yesterday shut down following discovery that some of its members and their aides had tested positive for COVID-19. Although it was not yet clear number of lawmakers and staff who had tested positive for the virus, the House Speaker, Hon. Uchenna Okafor had confirmed the positive status of his colleagues and other members of staff of the legislative house.

Okafor, who spoke with journalists in Awka yesterday said ontact-tracing had begun while the affected lawmakers and their staff had gone into self isolation. He said: “You know that we have just come out of the festive season and a lot of mix-up and down and you know that the second phase of the pandemic is more severe than what was obtainable last year. “We carried out a check on the members of the Assembly and the staff and some were negative while many tasted positive and the relevant authorities have commenced contact- tracing.

“The fumigation of the Assembly complex and offices have commenced and after fourteen days another fumigation would take place before the Assembly complex would be opened but for now the Assembly complex remains shut. “We thank the governor, Chief Willie Obiano for all his assistance so far and that has gone to strengthen the synergy between the executive arm and the legislative arm of government.”

