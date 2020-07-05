COVID-19: Anambra rules out automatic promotion

•To distribute radios to communities

Anambra State government has dismissed reports that primary and post primary school students and pupils will be given automatic promotions at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similarly communities in nine local government areas of the state are to receive radios for teaching and learning through the Anambra State Broadcasting Service (ABS).

Also the state government at the end of the pandemic will commence two school sessions daily for the junior and senior classes in order to observe effective social distancing in the classrooms.

According to the Chairman Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) Mr. Ugbaja Patrick, who spoke to reporters in Awka.

“We have what we call continuous assessment of pupils and students and since the pandemic our children are being given assignments online and with the help of the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) our children take lessons on air and they are given homework, tests and assignments and once schools resume, we shall combine the continuous assessments with their examinations so no need for automatic promotions,” he said.

Ugbaja further explained that for effective teaching and learning during the pandemic nine local government areas are to take delivery of radio sets for students and pupils because of the difficult to reach terrain.

“The council areas include, Ogbaru, Anambra East and West, Ayamelum, Awka North, Orumba South, Ihiala and Nnewi South due to the riverine nature and different terrain of the area and the communities. “Already teachers in Anambra State have resumed work and they work three days in a week and work ends before 4pm and this is to put in place all pandemic protocols should the federal and state ministries of education order reopening of schools,” he said.

Ugbaja further announced that: “We have concluded arrangements for two schools sessions for junior primary and post primary schools between 8am to 12pm while the Senior Primary and Senior Secondary Schools will commence classes by 12:30pm and close at 4pm in order to discourage crowding and ensure social distancing.”

