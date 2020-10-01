News

COVID-19: Anxiety as Lagos cancels Independence Day Celebration

There is anxiety in some areas of Lagos State following sudden cancelation of the Independence Day celebration by the state government due to fear of possible spread of COVID-19 during the celebration. The government had earlier announced that it would hold a very restricted annual Independence Day celebration at Agege Stadium with strict adherence to the established guidelines for the prevention of the pandemic. But the government in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, said it had opted for a low-key celebration of the 60th Independence Anniversary due to the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was still very much around.

The statement reads: “Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu has directed that the planned parade and other activities that involve the gathering of more than 50 people should be cancelled. “He congratulates Lagosians on this auspicious occasion and strongly advises that they should celebrate quietly at home and pray for the country. “They should also observe the COVID-19 protocols, including wearing of face masks to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“The governor urges Lagosians not to relax their vigilance against COVID-19 so as not to reverse the gains that the state has made in fighting the disease. “They are to keep embracing physical distancing and washing of hands with soap and water.

“Anybody who feels unwell should stay indoors and contact health authorities.” “The police and other security agencies have been directed to ensure that nobody flouts these directives in the interest of all of us, especially now that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is warning that a second wave of the deadly disease could occur.”

