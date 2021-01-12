COVID-19: Anxiety at Lagos Secretariat over rising cases

Muritala Ayinla

There is anxiety at the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa following report of rising rate of COVID-19 cases among the workforce.

New Telegraph learnt that the development has not only brought about strict adherence to the hitherto relaxed COVID-19 safety protocols, but also raised concerns and suspicions among the staff who now hardly remove their face masks, even speaking with their colleagues in the office.

The state’s Head of Service, Mr Hakeem MuriOkunola, had, in a memo, decried the spate at which some staff of the state government were falling for the deadly virus, saying urgent steps must be taken

to stem the outbreak in their respective Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs).

The HOS lamented that it was alarming that more and more civil servants are testing positive to COVID-19, saying that the development called for serious concern and caution.

The memo reads in part: “I wish to note with deep concern the spate at which Officers are testing positive to COVlD-19 and hereby enjoins all Accounting Officers to come up with Duty Rosters to stem the outbreak in your respective MDAs.

“The roster should be prepared with an Officer having to report for duty at most twice a month.

“Please note that this directive is without prejudice to existing directives and only reinforces same which are in effect and compliance abysmal.”

Meanwhile, the development has led to the strict enforcement of “No mask No Entry” in most office buildings belong to the MDAs as virtually all the staff were compelled to to wear the face masks while the visitors without the face mask were turned back.

Speaking with New Telegraph a senior civil servant, who pleaded anonymity, expressed fear with the development, it is difficult to guarantee the safety of other workers.

