Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Anxiety at Lagos Secretariat over rising cases

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Muritala Ayinla

There is anxiety at the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa following report of rising rate of COVID-19 cases among the workforce.
New Telegraph learnt that the development has not only brought about strict adherence to the hitherto relaxed  COVID-19 safety protocols, but also raised concerns and suspicions among the staff who now hardly remove their face masks, even speaking with their colleagues in the office.
The state’s Head of Service, Mr Hakeem MuriOkunola, had, in a memo, decried the spate at which some staff of the state government were falling for the deadly virus, saying urgent steps must be taken
to stem the outbreak in their respective Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs).
The HOS lamented that it was alarming that more and more civil servants are testing positive to COVID-19, saying that the development called for serious concern and caution.
The memo reads in part: “I wish to note with deep concern the spate at which Officers are testing positive to COVlD-19 and hereby enjoins all Accounting Officers to come up with Duty Rosters to stem the outbreak in your respective MDAs.
“The roster should be prepared with an Officer having to report for duty at most twice a month.
“Please note that this directive is without prejudice to existing directives and only reinforces same which are in effect and compliance abysmal.”
Meanwhile, the development has led to the strict enforcement of “No mask No Entry” in most office buildings belong to the MDAs as virtually all the staff were compelled to to wear the face masks while the visitors without the face mask were turned back.
Speaking with New Telegraph a senior civil servant, who pleaded anonymity, expressed fear with the development, it is difficult to guarantee the safety of other workers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Grandma faints, hospitalised after attack by politician in Edo

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

A 65-year-old woman, Mrs Grace Iphunkha, has been hospitalised after she and her daughter, Precious, were beaten by a politician identified as Mr Felix Aliu, at the Aghenebode area of Edo State. Aliu, who is an ex-councillor, was further alleged to have said that he would foot the burial of Iphunkha’s if she dies from […]
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu empowers 2,744 farmers, to establish food production centres

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Snawo-Olu Tuesday distributed agricultural inputs and productive assets to 2,743 farmers in the state, saying that his administration is planning to establish two food production centers in Epe and Badagry to be known as Lagos Food Production Centres in order to ensure sustained food production and supply in the State.   Speaking at the symbolic distribution of agricultural […]
Metro & Crime

GText homes launch online operations

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

…plans 100,000 jobs Gtext Homes Limited, one of the leading real estate companies in Nigeria, has launched its operations to run virtually in line with its post COVD-19 plans in Lagos. The Gtext Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Stephen Akintayo, told journalists that the real estate industry, through the new online features in providing services, could […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica